ALBANY -- Albany Technical College officially signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) Pathways Program agreement with Lees-McRae College on Tuesday. The virtual signing was held at 10 a.m. on the campus of Albany Technical College in the Logistics Education Center board room and also on the main campus of Lees-McRae College in Banner Elk, N.C. The MOU between the two colleges will establish a guaranteed admission program for all ATC graduates who meet specific academic requirements to transfer and complete a bachelor's degree at LMC.
This agreement is intended for ATC graduates who meet the requirements and plan to transfer to LMC after completing requirements to obtain an associate's degree. Each student seeking to transfer from ATC to LMC will be admitted and earn the necessary academic credits needed through an institutional program-to-program articulation agreement or a transfer credit evaluation. Online degree programs also are available.
A special feature of the agreement allows ATC graduates admitted to LMC to receive academic merit scholarships that range in amounts up to and including 60% off LMC annual tuition. These merit-based awards are greater than amounts other transfers to LMC will receive and are guaranteed for the duration of the student's stay at LMC, provided the student remains in good academic standing.
“Albany Technical College is proud to partner with Lees-McRae College to expand the pathways for our students to earn a bachelor's degree after they have successfully earned an associate's degree with us," Albany Technical College President Anthony Parker said. "There are more than 20 different degree programs identified in the agreement with this outstanding institution. The signing of this agreement is a reflection of the commitment that both institutions have made to increase educational pathway opportunities and possible career advancement”.
“We are very excited to partner with Albany Technical College," Lee-McRae Vice President for Enrollment Management Kevin Phillips said. "As we continue to increase the awareness of Lees-McRae College out of the state of North Carolina, Albany Technical College is a terrific school that has several programs of study that will match quite well with ours. While many of their students will be interested in our online degree completion programs, it is also likely that they may be attracted to our main campus programs, since we offer several unique academic degrees and our campuses are only about a 4 1/2-hour drive apart.
"Our lower cost and increased scholarships will also provide Albany Technical College students with a terrific option to continue their studies at a small, private college at a cost comparable to state colleges and universities."
LMC and ATC will enter into this agreement beginning with the spring semester of 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.