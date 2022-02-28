ALBANY — Albany Technical college students brought home three gold medals, four silvers and a bronze during the SkillsUSA State Conference in Atlanta over the weekend.
Albany Tech’s April Capers, an early childcare student; Jasmine Tyson, who is studying dental assisting; and Tarence Williams, whose field of study is masonry, all claimed gold medals at the statewide competition.
Joshua Hall, a welding art sculpture student; Breanna Jordan, who is studying dental assisting; nail care student Alivia McKinney, and Joe Sweet, who competed in extemporaneous speaking, received silver medals, and dental assisting student Elizabeth Francisco scored a bronze medal.
Among the instructors who accompanied the Albany Tech students to the SkillsUSA competition were Angela Robinson, Stephanie Wilkerson, Arkimberly Robinson, Ivey Spears, Clifford Singleton, Dennis Benton, Ray Dell, April Anderson, LaConya Willis, Arniecesha Price and Elvin Mallory.
Gold medal winners Capers, Tyson and Williams will advance to national competition, which will be held in Atlanta in June, the first time that Georgia will host the national competition.
Skills USA Georgia says that the State Leadership and Skills Conference is the “pinnacle event of the year.” Featuring the best of the best from across the state of Georgia, the State Leadership and Skills Conference gives students the opportunity to put their technical skills to the test in more than 70 career competitions. Simultaneously, students sharpen their workplace and technical skills in leadership training, state officer elections, and more.
The winning Albany Tech students’ names, their competition, advisor(s) and medal placement include:
♦ April Capers: Early Childcare, Angela Robinson, Stephanie Wilkerson, Arkimberly Robinson, GOLD;
♦ Jasmine Tyson: Dental Assisting, Ivey Spears, GOLD;
♦ Tarence Williams: Masonry, Clifford Singleton, GOLD;
♦ Joshua Hall: Welding Art Sculpture, Dennis Benton, Ray Dell, SILVER;
♦ Breanna Jordan: Dental Assisting, Ivey Spears, SILVER;
♦ Alivia McKinney: Nail Care, April Anderson, LaConya Willis, Arniecesha Price, SILVER;
♦ Joe Sweet: Extemporaneous Speaking, Elvin Mallory, SILVER;
♦ Elizabeth Francisco: Dental Assisting, Ivey Spears, BRONZE.
Other Albany Tech students who qualified for the SkillsUSA state competition were Dior Eaton, nail care; Breyatta George, cosmetology; Cory Mitchell, barbering; Jaron Moore, welding; and Xavian Thomas, collision repair technology.
SkillsUSA is a United States career and technical student organization serving middle school, high school, and college students and professional members enrolled in training programs in trade, technical and skilled service occupations, including health occupations. The organization is dedicated to preparing America’s high-performance workers in public career and technical programs.
SkillsUSA also promotes understanding of the free enterprise system and involvement in community service. Its mission is to help its members become world-class workers, leaders, and responsible American citizens.
For more information on local SkillsUSA Week events, contact Mary Richardson at mrichardson@albanytech.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.