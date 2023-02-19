Unemployment

Albany Technical College has many activities planned to recognize the importance of engineering and to celebrate engineers’ accomplishments during Engineering Week starting Monday.

 File Photo

ALBANY — Engineering week is celebrated Feb. 19-25 in the United States. In observance, Albany Technical College has many activities planned to recognize the importance of engineering and to celebrate engineers’ accomplishments.

The week will include program refreshes, electrical circuit hands-on workshops, engineering technology promotions, and career fair visits. The hope is that these activities will encourage the next generation of engineers and create awareness about the importance of engineering in our society.

Recommended for you

Tags