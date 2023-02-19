ALBANY — Engineering week is celebrated Feb. 19-25 in the United States. In observance, Albany Technical College has many activities planned to recognize the importance of engineering and to celebrate engineers’ accomplishments.
The week will include program refreshes, electrical circuit hands-on workshops, engineering technology promotions, and career fair visits. The hope is that these activities will encourage the next generation of engineers and create awareness about the importance of engineering in our society.
“Engineering week is a great time to recognize and celebrate the hard work and dedication of engineers in our country and to thank them for their contributions,” Lisa Harrell, the vice president of academic affairs at Albany Tech, said in a news release. “At Albany Technical College, we are proud to recognize the impact that engineering has had on our economy and local communities and to celebrate the accomplishments of the engineers who helped shape our world.”
To kick off the week, ATC will have a special refresh presentation for the Civil Engineering Technology program. The event will take place Monday at 2 p.m. in Carlton Construction Academy, Room 110. Program refreshes are a way that Albany Technical College introduces existing programs to the community with a new perspective and provides fresh energy to the program, creating curiosity for those interested in a new career. Technology and instruction may have often changed over the years, and what is presented is entirely new information to the service area.
The Civil Engineering Technology Program recently acquired new surveying equipment, including:
— Topcon GM Series Total Station — Provides accurate positioning for surveying projects;
— Carlson Data Collectors — Work with the total station to collect data points for our CAD design program;
— Septentrio ALTUS NR3 GNSS Rover — Global Positioning System receiver to help surveyors map out points.
Engineering Week activities at Albany Technical College include:
Monday: Refresh of Civil Engineering, 2 p.m. (Carlton Construction Academy);
Tuesday: Electrical Circuit hands-on workshop (4C Academy STEM Lab);
Thursday: Career fair at Worth County High and Mobile STEM Lab showcase (Colquitt County Schools, Moultrie)
From the invention of the steam engine to the development of the internet, engineering has been a driving force behind our nation’s progress and growth. Engineers have helped to shape the world we live in today and have been instrumental in creating the infrastructure and technology that make our lives easier and more efficient.