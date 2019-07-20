ALBANY — It’s no secret that you have to constantly adapt to keep up in today’s economy.
Albany Technical College is doing just that with two new programs: an E-Commerce degree program and a combined Fire Science and EMS degree program.
The technical college announced both programs this summer, and ATC students will be able to enroll in both programs beginning in the upcoming fall semester.
ATC President Anthony Parker said that both programs were started because Albany Tech officials saw a need for them in the area.
“We all know that our purchasing habits have changed,” Parker said in reference to the E-Commerce program. “People make fewer purchases from brick-and-mortar locations. We even see E-Commerce in grocery stores. You go to your app, you buy your food, you go to Walmart, you sit in your car, they bring it to you. Things are changing, and students who market and manage that process have to realize that things are changing.
“If you are teaching students only the merchandise and market of brick-and-mortar locations, then you are eliminating the contributions that they can make to the economy and to their families. We knew or we thought we knew that we had to identify a modified group of skill sets that individuals would need. The other part of that is that individuals who have a product or service to offer can offer it to many more people now than they could 25, 30 years ago without the internet because it was difficult to impossible for somebody in California to know about a small boutique product that you offer. Now, through the internet and through Amazon, someone could purchase what you make or design or have to trade and be nowhere near the site where the product is manufactured. We have to know how to use e-commerce to market what we make, what we present. It’s going to help the community, help it grow, if we can sell to more customers in more distant locations.”
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the number of workers in e-commerce is growing. From December 1997 to December 2016, employment in electronic shopping and mail-order products increased by nearly 80 percent, with that figure expected to continue to rise.
Parker said ATC was able to offer the new degree program so quickly because it was a combination of classes that the technical college was already offering.
“We’ve had retail marketing for decades, and we’ve had web design for about 10 years,” he said. “It was relatively easy to take those two programs and blend them and then add some skill sets that were needed.”
In much the same way ATC saw a need for the E-Commerce program, officials at the technical college also saw a need for a program that would combine Fire Science courses with Paramedicine courses.
“The combination of Fire Science and EMS gives an opportunity for the first responders in those areas to be prepared to address whatever situation that they’re presented with when they come upon an emergency,” Parker said. “A firefighter is prepared to provide basic EMS services, which may stabilize an individual who is injured in a car accident or a house fire or an industrial fire so that the paramedic or the physician in the emergency room can treat them better. For an emergency medical technician to know basic firefighting techniques is going to make a rescue or removal or a moving of a person who is injured safer to them in the short run and the long run.
“It means that individuals who are already educated in one area or the other can use prior learning with the skill sets that they have and potentially earn a degree in a blended curriculum. It doesn’t mean that we are eliminating either Fire Science or Paramedicine, we are just providing what we believe is going to be a useful blended degree to people in the community that will make us safer and far less likely to have permanent injury or damage if we are in an emergency situation.”
Parker said the new degree program was also relatively easy to offer so quickly because much of the coursework within the new program was already being taught in the separate Fire Science and EMS/Paramedicine Degree programs.
The ATC president said that adapting and evolving programs like these are part of a constant effort by the school to help provide valuable work force development in the area.
“There are newer technologies that the 22 technical colleges in Georgia have to be aware of and where they fit in their particular region and hopefully to stay ahead of what the needs are,” Parker said. “I like to say if we’re not the economic development engine, we’re the fuel for the engine. Now matter what, you’re going to need qualified workers and technicians to do the work.”
Parker said that one thing Albany Tech tries to do in an effort to promote work force development as well is to get input from major employers in the area.
“We encourage our local industries to tell us what they need, and we try to ask the questions,” he said. “One local manufacturer, Procter & Gamble, in its efforts to expand, indicated to us that the most important thing that we could do immediately would be to help their vendors, their truck driving, transportation companies that work for them moving product. We expanded our truck driving program ... to graduate 1/3 more truck drivers a year than we previously could. We feel that we are in touch with our labor market.”
However, despite innovations like the two new degree programs and the expansion of the transportation academy, Parker said he is still not satisfied.
“We still leave 300-600 jobs unfilled,” he said. “We graduate about 1,800 students a year ... but we still leave jobs unfilled.”
To remind himself of this fact, Parker has an easel in his office with a map of Albany. Whenever he sees a “Help Wanted” ad or sign out around town, he takes a picture of it and notes it on the map.
“I put it on that easel because that reminds me that on that particular day, somebody needed electricians, and we didn’t have enough to give them,” Parker said. “We don’t want to get complacent in our statistics, no matter where we stand in terms of number of graduates or percentages placed.”