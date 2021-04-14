ALBANY – A special Albany Technical College live YouTube event will take place Thursday at 10 a.m. honoring the Dual Enrollment graduates from Albany Technical College.
Sixty-four students at ATC attending as dual-enrolled high school students will graduate with either an associate of applied science degree, a diploma, or a technical certificate of credit.
“COVID-19 has changed how we can recognize these students in person,” officials with the college said. “We want to acknowledge their remarkable achievements and highlight their accomplishments. Albany Technical College is very proud of the accomplishments of the dual-enrolled students and looks forward to hearing of their great success.”
Through the Georgia Dual Enrollment program, all Technical College System of Georgia colleges are seeing success, especially with students who move on to four-year universities to obtain higher-level degrees.
“The Georgia Dual Enrollment program is one of the best programs available for high school students, and we encourage local area students to talk to their parents and to take advantage of this opportunity,” Albany Technical College President Anthony Parker said. “Albany Tech offers a chance to accelerate high school students into careers right here locally.”
For more information about Albany Tech’s dual enrollment program and pathway agreements that Albany Tech holds with several four-year universities, visit albanytech.edu.
The following students have completed the required courses to be recognized as they graduate high school:
Baker County High School
Bentravious Benton — Technical Certificate of Credit, Early College Essentials;
James Brumbley — Technical Certificate of Credit, Early College Essentials;
Tykisha Coe — Technical Certificate of Credit, Early College Essentials;
De’Shanasty George — Technical Certificate of Credit; Early College Essentials;
A’londria Gibson — Technical Certificate of Credit, Early College Essentials;
Zayniah Hudson — Technical Certificate of Credit, Early Childhood Care & Education Basics
Aidan Walker — Technical Certificate of Credit, Early College Essentials;
Calhoun County High School
Airy Hightower — Associate of Applied Science, Interdisciplinary Studies;
Dougherty High School
Cinnamon Burroughs — Technical Certificate of Credit, Early College Essentials
Tyler Guest — Technical Certificate of Credit, Early College Essentials;
Zikeya Hayes — Technical Certificate of Credit, Early College Essentials;
Keymayah Joyner — Associate of Applied Science, Interdisciplinary Studies;
Lockeilia Lockett — Associate of Applied Science, Interdisciplinary Studies;
Ja’Niya Wilcox — Associate of Applied Science, Interdisciplinary Studies;
Lee County High School
David Goodwin — Associate of Applied Science, Business Management;
Mitchell County High School
Gabriellen Battle — Technical Certificate of Credit, Nurse Aide;
Damarion Bell — Diploma, Design & Media Production Tech;
Jamarion Bell — Diploma, Computer Support Specialist;
Zantreal Bell — Technical Certificate of Credit; Nurse Aide;
Laura Esquivel — Technical Certificate of Credit, Nurse Aide;
Amyah Frazier — Technical Certificate of Credit, Nurse Aide;
Kanijah Gardner — Technical Certificate of Credit, Nurse Aide;
Robert Gardner — Diploma, Diesel Equipment Technology;
Shaniah Green — Technical Certificate of Credit, Nurse Aide;
Ashanti Haynes — Technical Certificate of Credit, Nurse Aide;
Ta’Kyia Knight — Technical Certificate of Credit, Nurse Aide;
Keirstin Lawson — Technical Certificate of Credit, Nail Technician;
Trenton McNeal — Diploma, Automotive Technology;
David Robinson — Diploma, Air Conditioning Technology;
Luis Soto Esquivel — Diploma, Welding & Joining Technology;
Ca’mya White — Diploma, Business Healthcare Technology;
Ja’Niya White — Technical Certificate of Credit, Nurse Aide;
Monroe High School
A’Liyah Adams — Associate of Applied Science, Interdisciplinary Studies;
Jaiden Brown — Associate of Applied Science, Business Management;
Jordan M. Brown — Associate of Applied Science, Interdisciplinary Studies;
De’Andre Harvey — Associate of Applied Science, ECommerce Degree;
Alanessa Hubbard — Associate of Applied Science; Early Childhood Care & Education;
Charmaneise Laster — Associate of Applied Science, Interdisciplinary Studies;
Trinity Pike — Associate of Applied Science, Business Management;
Olufunbi Williams — Associate of Applied Science, Interdisciplinary Studies;
Terrell County High School
Kayla Jenkins — Associate of Applied Science, Early Childhood Care & Education;
MaShayla Kendrick — Diploma, Accounting;
Westover High School
Jazmyne Blocker — Technical Certificate of Credit, Human Resource Management Specialist;
Marquez Brown — Technical Certificate of Credit, Early College Essentials;
Savion Brutus — Associate of Applied Science, Electrical & Computer Engineer;
Keagan Carson — Associate of Applied Science, Interdisciplinary Studies;
Kendall Coleman — Associate of Applied Science, Interdisciplinary Studies;
Mekhi Davis — Technical Certificate of Credit, Early College Essentials;
Pearlie Green — Associate of Applied Science, Interdisciplinary Studies;
Alexandria Hall — Associate of Applied Science, Interdisciplinary Studies;
Brenaza Hardy — Associate of Applied Science, Interdisciplinary Studies;
Kirsten Hayes — Technical Certificate of Credit, Early College Essentials;
Haley Hoffpauir — Associate of Applied Science, Interdisciplinary Studies;
Ashanti Holsey — Technical Certificate of Credit, Early Childhood Care & Education Basics;
Madison Jackson — Associate of Applied Science, Early Childhood Care & Education;
Ebony Jenkins — Associate of Applied Science, Business Management;
Amari Jones — Associate of Applied Science, Interdisciplinary Studies
Brian Keith — Associate of Applied Science, Criminal Justice Technology;
Kelsea McCullar — Associate of Applied Science, Interdisciplinary Studies;
Isaac Moody — Technical Certificate of Credit, Early College Essentials;
Andrew Sadler — Technical Certificate of Credit, Early College Essentials;
Sha’Moire Starling — Associate of Applied Science, Business Management;
Micayla Tayor — Associate of Applied Science, Business Management;
Ta’leei Trent — Associate of Applied Science, Interdisciplinary Studies.
