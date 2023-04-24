atc logo.png

ALBANY – Albany Technical College will host its annual Arbor Day celebration on Tuesday at 11 a.m. This year's event will feature a special guest speaker, Robert Seamans, an urban and community forestry program community forestry specialist from the Georgia Forestry Commission. The celebration will occur on the ATC campus and is open to students, faculty, staff and the public.

The celebration will begin with a welcome from Lynn Miller, dean of academic affairs at ATC. George Paul, an ATC alumnus and current ATC landscape consultant will introduce the guest speaker. Seamans' expertise in urban and community forestry will provide valuable insights into the importance of trees in the communities and their overall impact on our environment.

