ALBANY – Albany Technical College will host its annual Arbor Day celebration on Tuesday at 11 a.m. This year's event will feature a special guest speaker, Robert Seamans, an urban and community forestry program community forestry specialist from the Georgia Forestry Commission. The celebration will occur on the ATC campus and is open to students, faculty, staff and the public.
The celebration will begin with a welcome from Lynn Miller, dean of academic affairs at ATC. George Paul, an ATC alumnus and current ATC landscape consultant will introduce the guest speaker. Seamans' expertise in urban and community forestry will provide valuable insights into the importance of trees in the communities and their overall impact on our environment.
Following the presentation, Paul will lead a tree planting demonstration with students, faculty, and staff participating in planting a tulip poplar tree on campus grounds.
The tulip poplar, a tree closely related to the magnolia, will bring beauty to the campus with its blooms in May and June.
"Arbor Day is an opportunity for us to come together and recognize the critical role that trees play in our lives, from cleaning the air we breathe to providing shade and habitat for nature," Miller, said while reflecting on the significance of Arbor Day. "This event showcases the importance of Albany Technical College's Environmental Horticulture program and its commitment to fostering a greener future for our campus and community."
Arbor Day, dedicated to planting and nurturing trees, is celebrated annually on the last Friday in April.