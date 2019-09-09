ALBANY – Albany Technical College will host a fair Thursday to explore available Community Resources. Community agencies will be on campus to provide information on services available to assist students with food, clothing, housing, utilities, child care and more.
This resource fair will be held Thursday from 9 a.m.-noon in the college's Kirkland Conference Center.
This resource fair will allow students to explore several different available community resources. More than 35 community agencies will be on campus to provide information on services available to assist students with food, clothing, housing, utilities, health care, child care and more.
"Our mission is to prepare individuals to meet dynamic and evolving work force needs, utilizing industry-driven teaching and learning approaches including traditional, online, and customized business solutions," Quanta Bell, special populations program coordinator, commented in a news release sent out by ATC. "My goal as the special populations program coordinator is to eliminate as many barriers as possible, to ensure student success."
The special population office is designed to assist students with support services, resource referrals, customized workshops and life skills. The program provides useful guidance to assist students in overcoming barriers to stay in school and achieve their career goals.
Special populations serves students enrolled in career and technical occupation programs and are members of one of the following special populations:
• Displaced homemakers
• Single parent (male or female)
• Non-traditional students
• Academically disadvantaged
• Economically disadvantaged
A displaced homemaker is an adult, who is divorced, widowed, separated, or has a disabled spouse and is unemployed or underemployed. The displaced homemaker is also one who has worked primarily without pay to care for a home and family and for this reason has diminished marketable skills.
A single parent student is an individual who is unmarried or legally separated from a spouse and has a minor child or children for whom the parent has either custody or joint custody.
A student in a non-traditional program is a student who has chosen to enter training in a field that is dominated by persons of the opposite gender, such as a male in nursing or a female in automotive technology.
An economically disadvantaged student is an individual receiving PELL, WIA, TANF, etc.
Albany Technical College staff helps individuals:
• Transition into the college setting;
• Acquire financial assistance (tuition, fees and required books).
Albany Technical College staff offers counseling and referrals to community resources in areas of need such as:
• Assessment testing and evaluation;
• Counseling;
• Tutoring;
• Occupational information on non-traditional careers.
Students may initiate the use of these services or can be referred by college staff, faculty, area high school counselors, social agency personnel,or other professionals.
Confirmed community partners:
--CareSource
--Feeding the Valley Food Bank
-- Boys & Girls Club of Albany Inc.
-- Albany Housing Authority
-- Easterseals Southern Georgia
-- City of Albany Community & Economic Development
-- Dougherty County Neighborhood Service Center
-- Goodwill Industries of Southern Rivers
-- DPH-Women, Infants and Children
-- SOWEGA Council on Aging
-- National Alliance on Mental Illness--Albany
-- Southwest Georgia Project for Community Education Inc.
-- Dougherty County Extension Program
-- Open Arms Inc.
-- Southwest Georgia Community Action Council Inc.--Head Start/Early Head Start Program
-- Peach State
-- Ambetter
-- Family Literacy Connection
-- U.S. Census Bureau
-- Amerigroup
-- Quality Homecare and Medical Services LLC
-- Liberty House of Albany
-- Right from the Start Medical Assistance Group
-- Southwest GA Health District 8-2 (Breast and Cervical Cancer Program)
-- Albany Area YMCA
-- WellCare
-- Horizons Community Solutions
-- Albany Area Primary Health Care Inc.
-- GEAR UP Dougherty
-- H.E.R.O.'s Instillment Academy
-- Aspire BHDD Services
-- New Beginning Early Learning Academy
-- Alpha Pregnancy Center
-- Senior Community Service Employment Program
-- Department of Community Supervision.