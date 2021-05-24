ALBANY – Albany Technical College will host a live virtual Facebook presentation featuring hotel, restaurant and tourism management on Tuesday at 10 a. m. in the college’s Freedom Hall, building, Room 108.
A small group of faculty, staff and former students will be on hand during the event, which will highlight what is new in the program as well as expected outcomes for graduates. The presentation will include information about degree and diploma, as well as embedded technical certificates of credit, that are available in ATC’s Hotel, Restaurant and Tourism Management program.
Anyone interested in mastering the fundamental hospitality skills of financial management, operations management, organizational development, management to operate hotels, restaurants, amusement parks, clubs, resorts, and tourist destinations in the U.S. or around the world should consider this degree. The Hotel, Restaurant, and Tourism Management program delivers real-world experiences to build the knowledge and skills needed to launch a successful hospitality career.
“An interesting point about the program is that it can all be taken 100% online,” Melissa Hall, chair/instructor of Albany Tech’s Hotel, Restaurant & Tourism Management program, said in a news release. “We have had students in hospitality management that are from all over the world. But we have those students that prefer to come into the classroom for hands-on learning. Once they’re in the classroom, they get the practical experience needed within the industry. We also do different types of scenarios and role play with the students as if they are working in the industry.”
The Hotel. Restaurant, and Tourism Management program entails how to be a manager, supervisor, or owner in the hospitality industry and prepares students for employment in the areas of food service, meeting and convention planning, airlines, cruise, travel, recreation and theme parks. Under the umbrella of hospitality and tourism, there are countless career opportunities including restaurants, hotels, tourism, the cruise line industry and event planning.
Students who want to live and work locally or travel the world can realize their dreams with a degree in Hotel, Restaurant, and Tourism Management.
For more information about the Hotel, Restaurant and Tourism Management program at Albany Tech, contact Hall via email — mehall@albanytech.edu — or phone: (229) 430-3571.
