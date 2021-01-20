ALBANY -- Albany Technical College has added two new programs: Video and Film Editor Technical Certificate of Credit and Associate of Applied Science in Technical Studies Degree, officials with the college announced Wednesday.
Both new programs start spring 2021 at the college. More than 71 different programs of study are offered at Albany Technical College with hundreds of degrees, diplomas, and technical certificates of credit.
College officials say offering new programs that are marketable in the industry allows students to have more choices while at the same time answering the needs of the region.
"We are pleased to be providing these opportunities to those interested in a meaningful career with good wages," Executive Vice President and Vice President for Academic Affairs Emmett Griswold said in a news release. "Albany Technical College offers a wide range of majors with degrees, diplomas, and technical certificates of credit choices. We are constantly examining the industries in our part of the state to assess the needs of employers."
Video and Film Editor is a 19-hour certificate designed to prepare students for employment in video and film production. Students will learn the creative and technical aspects of video production and editing through classroom and hands-on projects. The technical courses apply to the diploma and degree in the Design and Media Production Technology program. Film and video editors manipulate moving images that entertain or inform an audience. They collaborate with a director to determine the overall vision of the production. They typically work in studios or office settings.
The employment of film and video editors is projected to grow 18 percent from 2014 to 2024, faster than the average for all occupations. Production companies and video freelancers work with new content delivery methods, such as mobile devices or through online TV, which may lead to more work for editors and camera operators. The average annual salary for a video and film editor is $32,000.
The Associate of Applied Science in Technical Studies program is a 60-hour degree designed to prepare students for employment in various positions in today's technology industry fields. This program offers students learning opportunities that develop higher-level academic skills required for job acquisition, retention and advancement. It is specifically open to students who have already completed another approved technical or industrial program of study. The program emphasizes a continuation of technical studies theory and practical applications necessary for successful employment. Program graduates receive an associate of applied science degree in technical studies and will be qualified for jobs as technicians.
The Associate of Applied Science in Technical Studies program allows students to specialize in an area of interest, including electrical construction, engineering graphics, mechatronics or welding. This specialization gives students additional skills that can be used in possible business ownership and management.
The college's video and film editor technical certificate of credit link is www.albanytech.edu/academics/areas-of-study/general-core/784-design-and-media-production-technology.
The associate of applied science in technical studies degree link is www.albanytech.edu/academics/areas-of-study/engineering-electronics/1283-technical-studies.
