ALBANY – Albany Technical College will hold a special refresh presentation for the Welding and Joining Technology program Wednesday at 10 a.m. in Freedom Hall Building, Room 121.
Program refreshes are a way that Albany Technical College introduces existing programs to the community with a new perspective and provides fresh energy to the program, creating a curiosity for those interested in a new career. Technology and instruction often may have changed over the years, and what is presented is entirely new information to the service area.
"According to the American Welding Society, the welding shortage will reach 400,000 workers by 2024," Albany Technical College Welding and Joining Technology Instructor Dennis Benton said in a news release. "Older welders are reaching retirement age, and younger welders aren't replacing them fast enough. I read that the average age of a welder is 55, and fewer than 20% are under the age of 35. Hence, the job outlook for the welding profession is promising in the next few years."
"Robots perform many applications, including welding, and there is an interest in looking into bringing this training to our classroom locally," Lisa Harrell, Albany Tech dean of academic affairs, said. "Many companies are looking at robotics welding as a means for increased production using automated, programmable systems that weld and handle the products. We will be exploring this technology soon and any grant opportunities to make this kind of training a reality right here in southwest Georgia."
Currently, welding and joining classes are offered on a flexible schedule, day and night, to accommodate many students working day jobs. Graduates who receive a welding and joining technology diploma have the qualiﬁcations of welding and joining technicians. The program is offered at the main ATC campus. Students can begin the program during the fall and spring semesters.
For more information about the Welding and Joining Technology program, contact Benton at (229) 430-3530 or dbenton@albanytech.edu.
