ALBANY – Albany Technical College will hold a refresh presentation for its Business Healthcare Technology program Thursday at 10 a.m. in Prosperity Hall, Room 107.
Program refreshes are a way that Albany Technical College introduces existing programs to the community with a new perspective and provides fresh energy to the program, creating curiosity for those interested in a new career. Technology and instruction may have often changed over the years, and what is presented is entirely new information to the service area.
"If a student is interested in the administrative side of health care, the Business Healthcare Technology program at Albany Technical College focuses on using software and technology in the health care industry," Albany Tech Chair/Instructor for Business Healthcare Technology Emma Johnson said in a news release. "In addition, occupational courses include medical terminology, health care administrative procedures, and health care coding."
The Business Healthcare Technology program prepares graduates for employment in various positions in today's technology-driven workplaces. The program provides learning opportunities that introduce, develop and reinforce academic and occupational knowledge, skills, and attitudes required for job acquisition, retention and advancement. The program emphasizes the use of software and technology. Students also are introduced to accounting fundamentals, electronic communications, internet research, electronic file management, and health care regulation and compliance.
The program includes instruction in effective communication skills and terminology that encompass office management and executive assistant qualification and technology innovations for the office. Additionally, the program provides opportunities to upgrade present knowledge and skills or to retrain in the area of administrative technology.
Students may pursue the National Certified Medical Office Assistant certification exam and become a certified medical office assistant.
For more information about the Business Healthcare Technology program, contact Johnson at (229) 430-3572 or ejohnson@albanytech.ed.