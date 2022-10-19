albany tech.png

ALBANY – Albany Technical College will hold a refresh presentation for its Business Healthcare Technology program Thursday at 10 a.m. in Prosperity Hall, Room 107.

Program refreshes are a way that Albany Technical College introduces existing programs to the community with a new perspective and provides fresh energy to the program, creating curiosity for those interested in a new career. Technology and instruction may have often changed over the years, and what is presented is entirely new information to the service area.

