ALBANY – Albany Technical College officials have announced the college’s participation in a new, innovative program that will help bring enhanced infection control education to its emergency medical services’ classrooms. According to the CDC’s Community College Collaborative page, ATC is one of 16 colleges participating from across the country.
CDC’s Project Firstline, in partnership with the American Hospital Association and the League for Innovation in the Community College, has launched a new initiative to help integrate enhanced infection control content into community college curricula. In June, Albany Technical College was selected to be a part of this pilot program.
Over the course of the summer, participating Albany Technical College EMS faculty were able to establish program-specific approaches to enhancing their infection control curriculum, which will be put into practice this fall. ATC faculty also engaged in collaborative discussions on how infection control topics apply to their programs, how Project Firstline training resources can be implemented, and how to create sustainable resources for sharing best practices.
Albany Tech officials say they look forward to ongoing collaboration in an effort to create a community of practice for infection control in which faculty and practitioners work together on innovations in infection control education. To learn more about the initiative and participating community colleges, visit the Community College Collaborative page on the Project Firstline website.
