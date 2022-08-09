Albany Tech to unveil updates of criminal justice program

Albany Technical College will provide information about a refresh of its Criminal Justice Technology Program during a presentation at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

 File Photo

ALBANY – Albany Technical College is hitting the refresh button on its Criminal Justice Technology Program on Wednesday, and will introduce the changes during a presentation at the college.

“Program refreshes are a way that Albany Technical College introduces existing programs to the community with a new perspective and provides fresh energy to the program, creating a curiosity for those interested in a new career,” college officials said in a Tuesday news release. “Technology and instruction may have often changed over the years, and what is presented is entirely new information to the service area.”

