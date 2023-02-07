ALBANY – Albany Technical College will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its newly renovated Radiologic Technology Lab on Wednesday at 10 a.m. The event will be held in HCT 137 Nathanial Cross Building on the college's main campus.
"This renovated facility at Albany Technical College is an investment in our students' future and the health of our community," ATC President Emmett Griswold said in a news release. "Our Radiologic Technology Lab is equipped with the latest technology, allowing our students to gain hands-on experience and learn the skills they need to be successful in the medical field. We are proud to offer this state-of-the-art facility to our students and the citizens of Albany and the surrounding area."
The new Radiologic Technology Lab features two new imaging rooms, one containing the GE Tempo Radiography unit and one featuring the new GE Precision 180, an all-in-one unit that features radiography and fluoroscopy. The lab also includes four new Dell computers with EvoView PACS software and two new interactive flat-panel displays to aid in the instruction and display of digital radiographic imaging.
The college has invested a total of $1,350,042, which includes $583,523 for the renovation of the radiologic lab, $715,256 for GE equipment, and an additional $51,263 for computer and smallware items.
"We are very excited to showcase our new lab to our community," LeAnn Watson, Radiologic Technology chair/instructor at Albany Tech, said. "This new facility will allow our students to experience the most current technology available in a teaching environment and gain the skills they need to be successful in the medical imaging field."