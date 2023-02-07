atc logo.png

ALBANY – Albany Technical College will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its newly renovated Radiologic Technology Lab on Wednesday at 10 a.m. The event will be held in HCT 137 Nathanial Cross Building on the college's main campus.

"This renovated facility at Albany Technical College is an investment in our students' future and the health of our community," ATC President Emmett Griswold said in a news release. "Our Radiologic Technology Lab is equipped with the latest technology, allowing our students to gain hands-on experience and learn the skills they need to be successful in the medical field. We are proud to offer this state-of-the-art facility to our students and the citizens of Albany and the surrounding area."

