ALBANY — Albany Technical College will be able to offer an advanced medical imaging associate of applied science degree, a 64-credit hour program, this coming spring.
Officials at the school said the new degree opens a world of opportunity for the post-graduate registered radiologic technologist, registered radiation therapist and registered nuclear medicine technologist.
The new program provides the students with the knowledge needed to perform magnetic resonance imaging, MRI, and computed tomography, CT, exams and to sit for the Post-Primary Magnetic Resonance Imaging Certification Examination and/or the Post-Primary Computed Tomography Certification Examination. The academic component is designed to meet content specifications of the American Registry of Radiologic Technologists exam in MRI and CT, as well as provide for continuing educational requirements.
“We are proud to announce the expansion of the program here at Albany Technical College, which will now include advanced medical imaging with embedded certifications in computed tomography and magnetic resonance imaging," Lisa Stephens, program director of radiologic technology, said. "With the entry of new students in the spring of 2020, we should see students obtaining certifications in computed tomography as early as summer 2020.”
In addition to the advanced medical imaging degree, students may also opt to only complete the certificate for CT specialist or MRI specialist. These are stand-alone certifications and will prepare registered technologists to be eligible to sit for the certification exams in either specialty.
Students may enter the major at any point during an academic year, but the CT courses will begin in the summer of each year and the MRI courses will start in the fall.
The didactic portion of the program will be offered entirely online and provided in the "7+7" format. The clinical part will be in the traditional format, done off-campus at a clinical education site on the 15-week semesters.
Information sessions on radiologic technology will be offered in the Nathaniel Cross Healthcare Technology Building, HCT 141, at Albany Tech. These sessions will be provided at:
— Today: noon-6 p.m.
— Thursday: 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.
For more information about the advanced medical imaging Associate of Applied Science Degree or radiologic technology program, contact Stephens at (229) 430-6049 or visit albanytech.edu.