Albany Technical College holds biology lab ribbon-cutting

ALBANY — Albany Technical College is holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony today to highlight the renovations of its biology lab.
The event will be held at the Nathaniel Cross Health Technology Building, room 101, on the campus of Albany Tech, at 10 a.m.
This renovation, which has an outlay of more than $400,000, comes as a result of the demand in the healthcare industry and Albany Tech’s goal of meeting the needs of employers in the community. A medically-related associate of applied science degree at Albany Tech requires courses in areas incorporating biology, anatomy, physiology and microbiology.
“Albany Tech’s renovation of an existing lab and adding an additional lab creates a spacious accessible environment with gas and air outlets, storage space, a lab preparation room, a shower, eyewash station, and a cold room. This will, in turn, increase student capacity from 15 to 32,” Emmett Griswold, vice president of academic affairs, said.
College officials said there has been an increase in anatomy and physiology enrollment. They said increasing the lab size will answer safety issues, with a more significant number of students able to take classes.
Labs are considered necessary to enhance and reinforce the concepts taught in a lecture for all types of learners.
“Our new laboratories will allow our students to achieve knowledge and hands-on expertise in the biology arena,” LaToya Prince, anatomy and physiology instructor, said. “Prior to this renovation, we held one laboratory session at a time. However, now, we can comfortably conduct multiple labs at that same time. Our students are now able to conduct mixed chemical experiments, dissect animals, view specimens utilizing their own individual microscopes, and more.
“Not only has ATC grown with the new laboratories, more importantly, but our students are also growing in knowledge.”
Technology and equipment that will be provided in these new labs include a Promethean board, think pads/ MacBook’s/laptops, flex camera, virtue lab equipment, desktop computers, binocular microscopes with oil immersion, chairs with back support and wheels with the option to lower and raise chairs, dishwasher for washing glassware, fume hoods, biological safety cabinet with HEPA, filters, lab industrial size refrigerator, instructor lab desks with sink, receptacle, gas and air outlets, 32 student lab stations with sink, receptacle, gas and air outlets, eyewash stations, showers and office furniture.
Students who decide to pursue their associate degree and require the biology lab include those in the business healthcare technology, EMT/paramedicine, health information technology, nursing, pharmacy technology, radiologic technology and surgical technology programs.
For more information, visit albanytech.edu.