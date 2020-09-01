ALBANY – Albany Technical College's Practical Nursing Program has been ranked as one of the best in Georgia by PracticalNursing.org in the organization's annual rankings for 2020. Out of 21 schools analyzed, Albany Tech was ranked sixth in the state. Nursing programs were assessed on several factors that represent how well a program supports students toward licensure and beyond.
PracticalNursing.org analyzed past and present first time NCLEX-PN pass-rates ‒ weighted by year. Methodology used included:
· Retrieving NCLEX-PN pass rates from all the LPN and LVN programs;
· Analyzing pass rates going back to the most recent years of data available up to five years;
· Averaging pass rates and weighting by the recency of the exam, e.g. pass rates in 2018 count more toward overall rankings than scores from 2014.
“We believe providing students with better transparency in regard to practical and vocational nursing programs throughout their state allows them to better match the right school accessible to them," officials at PracticalNursing.org said in a news release. "This is the reason we have developed our LPN and LVN programs rankings based on NCLEX-PN exam passing rates."
The NCLEX-RN exam is used by all state boards of nursing across the United States to help assess a student’s competency and is required for licensure. Also, many state boards of nursing use the total, overall NCLEX-RN pass rate for a school as one of the main ways to approve a school’s ability to provide a nursing education in the state. The pass rates are looked on as one of the best measures to determine a nursing program’s student preparedness.
“To be selected as No. 6 in the top 10 PN nursing programs in the state of Georgia is truly an honor,” Teresa Darity, chair/instructor of practical nursing at Albany Tech, said. “We attribute this distinction to a devoted nursing faculty and staff, who are focused on ensuring student success. The credit also goes to our committed and hard-working students that we proudly assist in entering the local work force.”
For more information about the ATC Practical Nursing Program, contact Darity at (229) 420-1025 or email tdarity@albanytech.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.