Albany Technical College signs MOU with Mitchell County Board of Education

ALBANY — Albany Technical College signed a memorandum of understanding with the Mitchell County Board of Education during a ceremony on Monday.
In the new MOU, Albany Tech and the Mitchell Board of Education have agreed to work together to introduce dual enrollment and general public credit programs on location at Mitchell County High School, at 1000 Newton Road in Camilla.
Under the agreement, these programs are culinary arts, design, and media and environmental horticulture.
“Albany Technical College will provide the curriculum and oversight of the delivery for all dual-enrolled classes to be taught at the high school in Mitchell County,” Albany Tech President Anthony Parker said. “We look forward to serving the high school students and citizens of Mitchell County with high-in-demand technical programs and higher education opportunities.”
Albany Tech currently has 14 articulation agreements with four-year colleges and universities. This collaborative between Albany Tech and Mitchell County is a continuation of an already existing partnership between the two educational entities.
More than a year ago, an agreement to teach dually-enrolled high school students on the campus of Albany Tech was established. Based on the success of this working relationship and expressed interest by the high school, Albany Tech has now expanded its offerings to include the on-location option at Mitchell County High School.
The MOU takes effect Jan. 12, 2020, and expires May 15 of that year. It is renewable at the beginning of each academic year, and all credits are contingent upon the student’s completion of the courses.
The dual enrollment admission requirements are:
— The student must be enrolled in an eligible public or private high school or home school program in Georgia;
— The student must be a minimum of 14 years of age before the first day of his or her college enrollment term. Some programs at Albany Tech have higher age requirements due to industry standards, so see program details for more information on age requirements by program;
— The student must meet minimum SAT, ACT or ACCUPLACER placement test scores. These vary by programs of study.
For eligible Georgia residents, the HOPE grant and HOPE Career grant are available. The entire list of requirements to enroll in the program can be found on the Albany Tech website, albanytech.edu, and also are available through the school's admissions department.