ALBANY — Albany Technical College will hold information sessions to discuss health care programs offered at the college, officials said.
The sessions are set for 5-6 p.m. Wednesday, and 10-11 a.m. Thursday in the school's Kirkland Conference Center. Department chairs and instructors from each one of the college’s health care offerings will describe programs and discuss course requirements as well as job outlook, according to an ATC news release.
Students currently enrolled, students just accepted into the college or anyone in the general public with an interest in health care or a health care career is encouraged to attend the forums. Albany Tech officials said there will be opportunities to ask questions and learn about the field.
ATC programs represented at the information sessions will include:
— Business health care technology;
— Dental assisting;
— EMS;
— Health information coding;
— Medical assisting;
— Nursing;
— Paramedicine;
— Pharmacy technology;
— Phlebotomy;
— Practical nursing;
— Radiologic technology;
— Surgical technology.
“As we head into our fall semester, these sessions are an opportunity to inform students and the community about what we have to offer here at the college," Albany Tech Dean of Health Care Technology Matthew Dennis said. "We want to ensure the accuracy of the information and specify the required classes in each program.
“The local health care industry is depending on us to recruit and train qualified employees, and this is one of several methods we use to ensure that commitment.”
Dennis added that Albany Tech makes efforts to not only train the needed work force, but also to place graduates in jobs that are in demand in the community.
Industry experts say the need for qualified health care personnel is only going to increase as the general population ages. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that people over the age of 65 have three times as many hospital days than the general public, and after the age of 75, that increases to four times as many hospital days.
Assessments from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services state that between 2010 and 2050, the health care demand will nearly double, creating steady job growth in the field.
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said total U.S. employment will increase from 150.5 million in 2014 to 160.3 million in 2024. Given this growing economic forecast and the merging of hospitals, health systems and other health care facilities, this new model will necessitate a larger pool of well-trained clinical and leadership professionals.
Albany Tech is accredited by the Commission on Colleges of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools.