Albany Technical College will give prospective students a look into mechatronics on Thursday

ALBANY — Albany Technical College will promote its program geared toward training students in the growing field of mechatronics during a Thursday morning event.
Emmett Griswold, executive vice president for academic affairs and Adrian Walters, mechatronics technology program chair and instructor, and local employers will be available to discuss the need for skilled workers and the future of the industry.
The program will be held at 10 a.m. in Room 115 of the Manufacturing Technology Center on campus.
This “refreshed” program at Albany Tech includes initiatives that will encourage easy access for new students by providing low-cost tuition and books, a high placement rate, new industry-driven equipment, timely completion of the program in 12 to 18 months, high career demand and flexible scheduling with day and evening classes.
Students who enroll are eligible for a HOPE scholarship grant as part of the Governor’s High Demand Career Initiative.
Local industries such as Mars Wrigley Confectionery, Miller Brewing, Coats & Clark, Pfizer, and Wes Electrical are all looking to hire mechatronic technicians, according to the college. They have sought out Albany Tech to help fill positions. These industries have hired several Albany Technical College students who are currently in the program and pursuing an associate degree.
“I am not training ‘part replacers,’ but training technicians to use diagnostic tools to determine the cause of an issue,” Walters said.
The course of study ensures that students understand not only principles and theory, but challenges them to apply the knowledge with practical application by troubleshooting malfunctioning systems, he said.
The college said the Bureau of Labor Statistics report states the employment outlook in this field is very positive, with an average projected growth of 17 percent through 2024, an increase higher than average for all occupations. Technicians work in a variety of industries, including manufacturing, construction, agriculture, and aerospace, with an average starting pay of $22 per hour or $45,760 annually after earning a diploma or associate degree.
Albany Tech offers certificate, diploma and associate degrees in this field, Walters said. Students who obtain an associate degree can pursue a bachelor’s degree through the Albany Tech Pathway program.
“Albany Technical College is committed to the process of training and placing employees in careers with salaries and benefits at or above a living wage,” Griswold said. “Our relationship with manufacturing and industry employers is a vital part of the process.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.