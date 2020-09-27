ALBANY – Career Services at Albany Technical College has added a more sophisticated and robust platform, "Purple Briefcase," for students and employers to connect in southwest Georgia.
The new cloud-based software developed by Ruffalo Noel Levitz is smooth and easy to use. Purple Briefcase offers everything students need to prepare for their career search, connect with employers and alumni, and find the best internships and jobs. And it’s not just for students. Employers can post internships and jobs and have access to student profiles and resumes.
“Purple Briefcase is a new innovative cloud software platform that has an easy user interface, and students can create interesting and interactive profiles that can be made visible to employers," Albany Tech Associate Vice President of Career Services Judy Jimmerson said in a news release. "Students can also do company searching and favoriting as well as job searches. Another feature we like is a student’s ability to search for internships."
Area employers can log in and create profiles, posting internships and jobs. Employers have access to student profiles, resumes and more. Through Albany Tech’s Purple Briefcase, an employer can also manage essential hiring functions like on-campus recruiting and interviewing activities and career fair events.
“The Purple Briefcase software tool is an obvious advantage to Albany Technical College students and the employers in our community as a viable opportunity to connect with potential future employees for job placement and internship opportunities,” Albany Tech President Anthony Parker said.
Purple Briefcase user guides have been emailed to many employers in the community, and all students that are currently enrolled at Albany Technical College. The software can be accessed from the ATC website or by searching “Albany Tech Purple Briefcase.” Interested persons can contact the Career Development Center at Albany Tech: Jimmerson (jjimmerson@albanytech.edu) at (229) 430-3514 or Kimberly Haywood (khaywood@albanytech.edu) at (229) 430-3939.
