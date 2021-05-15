ALBANY -- An Albany teen was arrested and transported to the Terrell County Youth Detention Center after he was identified as the driver of a stolen Jeep taken on Clark Avenue this week.
An incident report filed by the Albany Police Department indicated that a black Jeep Patriot, owned by Jared Bell, 27, was taken by "three black males" when he left the vehicle running to make a purchase in a store at 2424 Clark Ave.
Officers responded to Clark Avenue in reference to the stolen vehicle. The victim told police that he saw three black males jump into the vehicle and leave with it from the store. Around 3 p.m., the vehicle was spotted in the 500 block of Pinson Road. A traffic stop was attempted, but the driver of the vehicle did not stop. The vehicle had GPS and was tracked back to the 1800 block of Seay Court, where the occupants had abandoned it.
The juvenile, 16, was taken into custody at 1800 E. Broad Ave., where he was identified as the driver. He was charged with motor vehicle theft and transported to the Terrell County RYDC.
