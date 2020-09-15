ALBANY — An Albany teenager shot on Monday night was in critical condition on Tuesday as night-time street violence continued in the city.
Officers dispatched at about 10 p.m. to an apartment complex at 333 S. Mock Road found 18-year-old Davyon Hall on the ground with a bullet wound to the upper body.
Hall told police that prior to being shot he saw a black Audi with about five black males pull into the complex behind a blue Lincoln Town Car. He heard some conversation among the group in the car and when he turned to run realized he had been shot.
Hall received a wound to the upper left shoulder that traveled through to the right side of his neck, police said.
He told police that the group of males hang out at the apartment complex.
The shooting was the fourth in the city in a week. None of the shootings were fatal.
