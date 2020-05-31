ALBANY -- Details about an Albany program that will assist small businesses that have been impacted by the COVID-19 crisis will be unrolled in coming days.
The program will assist business owners in gaining access to federal funds, provide up to $10,000 in state and local funding to qualified businesses and grant relief on utility bills.
The Albany City Commission on Tuesday approved providing $350,000 in matching funds to state Community Development Block Grant funding, for a total of $700,000 for the local component.
Part of the effort will be educating businesses owners about available programs under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act and other programs.
“What we’re going to be doing is offer webinars,” Albany Downtown Manager Lequrica Gaskins said. “We’re going to have them live so people can go back and rewind, to educate people about small-business programs. In addition to that, there will also be workshops for people interested in the grant program.”
No dates for the webinars has been set. When the schedule is finalized, the information on dates and times will be available on the city’s website.
“Because many people are still sheltering in place, we wanted to make sure there was a virtual component,” Gaskins said. “We’re going to make people aware so they can take advantage of these programs.”
The program also will provide technical assistance to help business owners through the application process for the CARES Act and other available federal assistance, Gaskins said.
The local small business relief package will provide loans from $2,500 to $10,000 with annual gross receipts of $500,000 or less and up to 15 employees. It will be administered by the Albany Department of Community and Economic Development.
The city will use $350,000 in reserve funds to finance the program.
