Albany town hall to focus on public safety, crime

ALBANY — The next town hall meeting to be hosted by Albany Ward I Commissioner Jon Howard, set for Saturday, will focus mainly on public safety and crimes.
Specifically, it will cover the crimes being committed in Albany and Dougherty County and address crime hotspots within the city and county. The meeting will be held at the East Albany Community Center located at 1721 E. Oglethorpe Blvd. and begins promptly at 10 a.m.
Speakers are expected to include Maj. Russell Barnes of the Albany Police Department, Dougherty County Sheriff Kevin Sproul, Dougherty County Police Assistant Chief Tateshea Irving and Dougherty Coroner Michael Fowler.
“Our speakers will answer questions and discuss ways to keep you and your family safe during the holiday season(s),” Howard wrote in a letter informing the public about the meeting. “If you are as concerned as I am about a safe and healthy community for the citizens of Albany/Dougherty County, please invite senior citizens, friends, neighbors and our students to the meeting and get involved, be engaged and be educated on community issues.”
The meeting will be approximately 90 minutes long. Howard’s next town hall meeting is set for Nov. 23.