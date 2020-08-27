Albany traffic monitoring system will catch speeders in school zones

ALBANY -- A traffic-monitoring system approved this week by the Albany City Commission will allow police to ticket drivers who speed through school zones.
The package from RedSpeed also will include cameras capable of providing to police live video streaming and tag-reading abilities as well as traffic counts for school zones. The system can give police real-time notification when a car registered to an owner with a restraining order enters a school zone and also alerts to cars linked to active arrest warrants.
The contract with RedSpeed USA comes with no up-front costs to the city, as fees generated from fines will pay for the service. The company will install the equipment and train officers on the system beginning in mid-September.
“I am confident that this program will have a positive impact on the safety of our children and those persons who travel our school zones daily,” Albany Police Chief Michael Persley said. “This program allows us to have greater visibility across the city.
"With the added functions of license plate recognition, we can also investigate persons and property-related crimes that occur in these areas. RedSpeed will be an added multiplier in our efforts to keep this community safe.”
Some 41 law enforcement jurisdictions in the state of Georgia use the school monitoring systems, according to the company.
In other business Tuesday, the commission:
-- Approved an alcohol license for sale of beer for on-premises consumption for the Cool Place Albany at 2602 Dawson Road;
-- Approved an alcohol license for package beer and wine sales for Slappey Express at 2033 N. Slappey Blvd.;
-- Appointed Mayor Bo Dorough and Sean Hendley to three-year terms on the Chehaw Park Authority;
-- Approved a joint grant application with Dougherty County for 2020-2021 from the U.S. Justice Department in the amount of $67,582, with the county’s share amount of $13,516. The grant can be used for salaries, training, equipment and technical assistance and no matching funds are required;
-- Entered into an agreement with Verizon Wireless for the company to attach wireless equipment to city utility poles with the city receiving $16.50 in rent for each installation;
-- Approved the transfer of a city-owned lot at 200 N. Mock Road, the site of a former fire station, to the Albany-Dougherty County Land Bank. The land bank has a buyer willing to purchase the property for $6,000, the current property tax valuation of the site;
-- Agreed to close the eastern portion of a Highland Avenue Alley as part of the construction project of the new city transportation center on West Oglethorpe Boulevard;
-- Approved a $72,000 one-year contract with option to renew for two years with Alcade & Fay Ltd. for federal regulations consultant services.
