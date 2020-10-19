ALBANY -- The Albany Transit System is enlisting community input as it begins the process of drafting a five-year update to its transit development plan that will delve into operations and set future goals and recommendations.
"With the recent purchase of new CNG (compressed natural gas) fixed-route buses and the upcoming construction of a new transportation center, the timing is perfect for updating the transit development plan," Albany Transportation Director David Hamilton said. "This plan update will give further guidance in improving the transit system. It is my expectation that with community input, the transit development plan will result in recommendations that can be implemented in a timely manner."
As part of the process, the transit system will host two virtual live meetings Thursday. The two-hour session will include an overview of the transit plan and the opportunity for the public to ask questions of staff.
The sessions are scheduled for 1 p.m.-3 p.m. and 4 p.m.-6 p.m., and participants can sign up for the first session ahead of time at https://bit.ly/373pQNE and at https://bit.ly/318dpwt. Sign-up for the second session is available at https://bit.ly/318dpwt.
Individuals also can view the meetings at www.albanyga.gov.
The online site will include a “virtual tour” from Thursday through Nov. 22 at https://www.rsandh.com/albany-vpim. The tour includes information about the plan’s goals and objectives and provides input at each of the planning stations on topics including existing and future bus stops and routes and quality of service. In addition, the public can comment on an online community survey.
“We are committed to meeting the growing demand for connectivity and want to hear from all residents, business owners, community organizations and stakeholders,” Hamilton said.
The survey will be available beginning Thursday and continue through Nov. 22 in English at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/AlbanyTDPSurvey and in Spanish at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/AlbanyTDPSurvey-Spanish.
