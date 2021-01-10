ALBANY -- City officials have learned that a member of its customer service staff has tested positive for COVID-19. As an emergency precaution for the safety of customers and staff, the 401 Pine Ave. drive-thru at Albany Utilities will be closed starting Monday until further notice.
Customers will be able to make utility payments at night drop boxes, by phone, at alternate sites, and online. The city utilities' self-service options by telephone (229-883-8330, Option No. 2) or the online payment portal at https://internet.speedpay.com/albanyutilities are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
The city of Albany has partnered with SpeedPay to accept utility payments at the following locations; Publix, Walgreens, Harvey’s, Speedy Cash, Check Casher, and Corner College. A valid account number is required. In addition to those remote locations, Ameris Bank and Regions Bank will accept payment for accounts that are not past due with a copy of the utility bill. Regions Bank payments are posted the same day. Ameris Bank payments will post the next business day.
Customers paying at remote locations will receive a receipt noting the amount and location of payment. Customers are encouraged to keep their receipts should there be any discrepancy on their account. Clerks at remote payment locations do not have access to customer account information (bill date, reconnection time, etc.).
For billing inquiries and remote payment guidance, contact the city's customer service representatives during the regular business hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday. Customers can expect longer than usual wait times due to increased call volumes.
For information and closure updates, customers can visit www.albanyga.gov, “The City of Albany” Facebook page, or call customer service at (229) 883-8330.
