ALBANY – The Albany Utilities drive-thru facilities at 401 Pine Ave. will re-open on Monday, city officials announced in a news release.
Customers can still make utility payments at the night drop boxes, by phone, at alternate sites, and online. Customer service representatives will be taking calls during the regular hours (8 a.m.-5 p.m.) Monday through Friday, to answer any payment questions and guide customers through the SpeedPay website. Customers can expect longer-than-usual wait times due to increased call volumes.
For utility updates, customers can visit www.albanyga.gov, The City of Albany Facebook page, or call Customer Service at (229) 883-8330.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.