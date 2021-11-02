ALBANY — Poll workers weren’t the only ones working long hours at the 12 voting precincts open for Albany’s Tuesday municipal election.
Groups supporting various candidates in Albany City Commission Wards II, III and V and voter advocates stood outside the precincts, encouraging voters to consider their candidates. But at least the weather was pleasant for spending long shifts outdoors.
“I’m just getting everybody at the polls, making sure there are no issues,” said Kenneth Florence, who was working his first election with the Black Voters Matter group at Shiloh Baptist Church on Whitney Avenue. “So far there are no issues. There’s so much going on, and there are new laws — you can’t talk to people, you can’t hand out water.”
Through most of Tuesday morning, Florence and others in the group had little to watch at that location as there were only about 35 voters through the first 3 1/2 hours polls were open. Their focus, they said, is on encouraging people to vote and making sure eligible voters have access to polls.
One woman stopped her car to ask Florence how long it would take to vote and how late polls would be open. An election official from inside had measured the distance to the campaigners outside to ensure they were beyond a 150-foot distance from the polling place, he said.
“All we’re doing is poll-watching today,” Florence said. “It’s been peaceful. (Commissioner) B.J. (Fletcher) has been by a couple of times. I like all the candidates. I put on my page, ‘Just do it. Get out and vote.’”
During the 16-day early voting period, which included two Saturdays, less than 1,000 of the nearly 28,000 eligible voters in the three precincts cast ballots.
Florence, who was a candidate last year for a Dougherty County School Board seat, said he was disappointed at the turnout through the morning, where less than a handful had shown up to vote over a period of 30 minutes.
“It’s a critical election, but it doesn’t seem to be to a lot of people,” he said. “These candidates worked very hard. Do you know how expensive it is to run a campaign?”
Standing on Jefferson Street, three supporters of Ward III candidate Vilnis Gaines enthusiastically waved at cars and held up signs, eliciting horn honks from a number of drivers in response.
“We have people stop,” Delmarie Judge said. “They stop at the traffic light, and they talk to us. We feel like he (Gaines) is the one for the job. He’s for change. He wants to help our children stay out of trouble by giving them something to do.”
Across the street, incumbent Fletcher’s team was a family affair, with Otis Garner Sr., Jereleen Garner and Otis Garner Jr. holding up signs backing the Ward III incumbent. They had been at the location since about 7 a.m. when polls opened.
“She does what she says she’s going to do,” Otis Garner Jr. said of Fletcher. “She’s going to do what she says she’s going to do.”
On Whitney Avenue, Jonathan Daniels was one of three supporters of Ward III candidate Daa’iyah Salaam had been on duty for about 2 1/2 hours.
“We just have faith in her,” he said of the Ward III challenger. “She’s down to earth, seems like she is ready to take it somewhere.”
“I think she’s a good leader,” Kimbriea Roberts added.
At the Greenbriar Church precinct, Heidi and Benjie Cook made their preference known to a reporter.
“It’s important to keep the incumbent in service,” Heidi Cook said, referring to incumbent Ward V Commissioner Bob Langstaff. “He’s done a good job.”
The Tuesday election is the first time in 20 years that Langstaff has not run unopposed, with challengers RyShari Burley and Collette Jenkins in the race.
“I was on the Trump campaign committee in ‘16, so I believe in having the right people in office,” Benjie Cook said. “We’re trying to get the right people in office; he’s already there.”
At the Shiloh Church precinct, Aubury Chatman, a member of the church congregation, said he felt it was important for people to turn out to vote.
“The people back in slavery didn’t have the right to vote,” said Chatman, who declined to name his preferred candidate. “I’m here to vote for underrepresented whites and blacks.
“Some of the things they’re (commissioners) doing are not for the people. The only time you see them is when they come to your church to ask you to vote for them.”
Taking part in her first election as a poll worker, Tilly Wynne seemed to be enjoying the experience, greeting voters as they entered Greenbriar. Except for one period of heavy voting at one point in the morning, there had been no congestion.
“So it’s been really good,” said Wynne, who was enlisted to work by Tracy Singletary, her co-worker at Marine Corps Logistics Base-Albany. “It’s been really good, and we’re getting a steady flow and it has been going pretty fast.”
