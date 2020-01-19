Albany will honor Martin Luther King Jr. with a walk through civil rights history

ALBANY — A Monday afternoon walk honoring Martin Luther King Jr. will take participants on a tour of some of Albany’s history from the civil rights era in which King, and many others, played a role.
The fifth annual “The Walk” celebration will feature stops at the site of the old Albany jail and the Charles Sherrod Civil Rights Park. The event, which begins at noon at the Old Mt. Zion Baptist Church, is one of several planned to honor the late civil rights leader on the national holiday held Monday in his honor. The church is located at the intersection of South Jefferson Street and Whitney Avenue.
J.T. Johnson, who was perhaps most famously involved in a “swim-in” at a segregated St. Augustine hotel pool in 1964 in which black and white protesters were arrested for jumping in the water, will speak. The hotel owner poured acid in the pool before police arrived to carry the protesters to jail.
The 82-year-old Johnson’s presence will bring together the generation that participated in the movement and the young who may just be learning about that history, said Henry Mathis, an event organizer who witnessed the events of the 1960s as a young boy.
“He is one of the surviving disciples who were with Dr. King,” Mathis said. “There’s only five of them left: Jesse Jackson, John Lewis, Andrew Young, J.T. and C.T. Vivian.
“The theme this year is ‘Albany 60 Years Later,’ and we want to highlight from whence we come to where we are now. The underlying message is preparing to pass the torch to the next generation.”
The walk will take participants down Whitney along the same path walked by those who were involved in the movement. In 1961, King and others walked from Old Mt. Zion to the Trailways station along the same route.
“We’ll walk in those same footsteps,” Mathis said.
From there, participants will turn north on Jackson Street, with stops at Sherrod Park and the bus station and at the historical marker at the site of the old jail that has been dubbed Freedom Alley, before proceeding to Pine Avenue.
Mathis said he remembers those days, noting he participated in events as an 8-year-old. He wasn’t arrested, but police gave him a lecture and took him home. His family also housed Student Non-Violent Coordinating Committee members, he said, including Sherrod, at a house in Albany and a farm in Lee County.
“There is a picture of him (Sherrod) shaking hands with my great-grandmother in the Civil Rights Institute,” Mathis said.
Mathis said the events and struggles of that time should not be lost to the young people in the community, and that includes children of all races.
“It’s important for people today to understand why things today are different than they were then and the history of Albany,” he said. “It’s important for people of all backgrounds to understand the history. We hope people come out and bring their kids and grandkids.”
At 7:30 a.m. Monday H.E.A.R.T. (Hands Extended Across Reaching Together) will host its annual MLK Day Breakfast at the new Mt. Zion Baptist Church at 901 S. Westover Blvd.
The breakfast, sponsored by Procter & Gamble, will feature a performance by a communitywide mass choir. Former P&G Albany Plant Manager Wehrner Washington will speak at the breakfast.
Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital will mark the day by volunteering at the Flint River Fresh Community Garden to plant fruit trees and seasonal crops from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., at 211 W. Fifth Ave., with the community invited to participate.
In partnership with the Dougherty County Health Department, the hospital will provide free flu shots from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Albany Mall.
“Additionally, Phoebe will hold a special Martin Luther King Jr. Day ceremony at the main hospital and at Phoebe Sumter in Americus,” the hospital said. “During the ceremony at Phoebe Main, Scott Steiner, Phoebe’s CEO, will present a donation to the Albany Civil Rights Institute.”
The ceremony at Phoebe will be held at 3 p.m., and the event at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center will begin at 3:30 p.m.
