An early morning house fire on Sunday at 812 Eighth Ave. claimed the life of 66-year-old Rebecca Gilliam, according to the Dougherty County Coroner's Office.

ALBANY – An Albany woman died in an early morning house fire on Sunday, according to the Dougherty County Coroner’s Office.

Rebecca Gilliam, 66, apparently succumbed to smoke inhalation in the blaze, said Coroner Michael Fowler, who was called to the scene at about 2:30 a.m. and pronounced the victim dead at 3:10 a.m.

