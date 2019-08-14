ALBANY – Pageants are nothing new for Lou Easter Hardy. The Albany native is a former Miss Albany and Mrs. Albany. On Sunday, she will seek the Ms. Senior Georgia crown.
She said she expects to be in her element at the pageant in Atlanta.
“I enjoy this,” she said. “This is my favorite.”
Hardy, 63, is an employee with the Dougherty County School System. She is active in the community.
“The pageant director reached out to me,” she said. “I told her I was Mrs. Albany. I filled out the application. I was chosen.”
Hardy is a member of First Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church and is a board member of the Albany Civil Rights Institute.
She will sing “How Great Thou Art” in the talent portion of the show.
She also works as a model and senior model.
“I love it, and I work to be an example for people to know that, no matter their age, they still have it,” she said. “And I’m still active in the community.”