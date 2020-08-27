ALBANY — An Albany woman was seriously injured in a Wednesday afternoon vehicle collision with a semi truck, according to police.
Shelley Gowdy, 52, was driving east on West Oakridge Drive in a 2014 Mercedes C250 when she struck a 2017 Kenworth tractor trailer, the Albany Police Department said in a news release.
The driver of the truck, Allen Holloway, 55, of Guyton, was traveling east and had stopped in the west-bound lane of West Oakridge Drive when the collision occurred.
According to witnesses, the Mercedes was traveling at a high rate of speed. Gowdy was not wearing a seat restraint and sustained serious injuries.
She was transported by Dougherty County Emergency Medical Services to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
Holloway was not injured.
Gowdy was listed in good condition on Thursday afternoon, a hospital spokesman said.
The police Traffic Unit is assisting in an investigation of the wreck.
