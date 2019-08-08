Albany woman promotes understanding between youth, adults

ALBANY – As long as there have been teenagers, there probably have been adults lamenting about “those kids these days,” with their crazy music and the strange clothes they wear.
On Saturday, Barbara Reese Nichols says she hopes to bring together young people and adults during a conference in Albany. The event begins at 10 a.m. at Seed Nation, 202 W. Broad Ave.
“My main focus in wanting to do this is in targeting the young people before the streets get ahold of them,” Nichols said. “(It’s) so they can air what it is we can do for them and (prevent) them from turning to a life of crime.”
Nichols has lined up speakers, including her son Kevin, who was her inspiration for organizing her first event of this kind. The conference also includes a question-and-answer session
“Like my son told me,” she said: “‘They label us as misfits, that we are different. Simply because we’re misunderstood, we’re labeled as something we’re not.’
“They are a misunderstood group of people because of their style, the way they dress, their music.”
Nichols said she wants to reach young people from as young as pre-kindergarten through mid- to late-20s. She wants them to give ideas about how the community can help them succeed.
In turn, she wants older adults to hear from a group of people with whom they may not be familiar.
“I’m trying to create an atmosphere of coming together of minds,” she said. “How can they help us understand them, and what are some of the things they would like to see in the city of Albany, and how we can work with them. How can Albany accommodate them to address their needs?”
Nichols said that listening to children and young adults and trying to address their concerns also can prevent them from leaving the community after they complete their education.
“I would rather they return to Albany, to stay in Albany to help Albany grow,” she said. “I would like to see them stay in their hometown. Basically, I want to see the city of Albany grow.”
If response is strong for Saturday’s forum, Nichols said she will consider holding future events.
“We want to see where this goes, and maybe hopefully, prayerfully we can do a bigger one next year,” she said. “I’m just asking everyone to feel free to come and join in.”