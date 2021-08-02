ALBANY — A Dougherty County woman’s recent experience with jury duty left the COVID survivor frustrated after she had breathing issues from the heat and wait due to coronavirus procedures.
Velma Robinson told Dougherty County Commission members on Monday that when she arrived at the Judicial Building on Friday, it was 99 degrees outside. When she arrived at the entrance, she was told she could not bring in her purse or a bottle of water, even though that was not stated on her notice.
“I’m having shortness of breath,” she said. “I’ve developed that condition since having COVID.”
Because of an Easter weekend water leak that ruined the bag scanner at the courthouse, purses have been prohibited in the building until new equipment arrives. The main lobby entrance also is enclosed, and visitors enter and are screened at a side entrance.
Robinson, whose memory also has been affected after having the disease, said a deputy noticed she was having trouble with her balance at some point. She asked to come inside to get out of the heat, and he allowed her to do so as she was struggling to get her mask on her face.
“This young lady came up to me from wherever she was,” Robinson said. “She told me, ‘Ma’am, you can’t come in this building without a mask.’ I (had) asked if I could come inside because I was having issues. She was so rude and vulgar and disrespectful to me. I’m (at the time) out of breath, gasping for breath.”
Robinson, who wears a number of metal bracelets, said she had another problem when a deputy asked her to remove them for screening. Another officer, who noticed her distress, used a wand to get her through the screening process.
When she reached her destination inside, she said she saw Dougherty County Sheriff Kevin Sproul, who was a high school classmate, and related her experience. The sheriff had Chief Deputy Terron Hayes speak with her, and after about 30 minutes, she said she had recovered.
Hayes had a court official escort her downstairs in an elevator, and after she assured him she was OK, she said she started to exit the building when another deputy barked at her that she had to have a face mask on.
Robinson, who said she wears the face shield because masks exacerbate her breathing problem, walked out of the building and made it to her car. She had taken off the mask while talking with Hayes, she said.
“It was terrible and frustrating,” she said of her experience.
Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas, a lawyer and former chief assistant district attorney, requested that County Administrator Michael McCoy consult with Hayes to ensure court security is compliant with Americans With Disabilities requirements in enforcing coronavirus requirements. He also asked for a report on the issue at the next commission meeting.
“I’m very familiar with the courts,” he said. “I’ve been there days when you had the sunshine crew (friendly personnel). I’ve been there days when there wasn’t the sunshine crew. The sheriff’s in charge of courthouse security.”
During an interview after the meeting, Hayes said that deputies are enforcing requirements put in place by former Georgia Supreme Court Chief Justice Harold Melton.
Signs are posted outside notifying visitors that purses and bags are not allowed inside, he said. However, those with health problems should notify court personnel, or even call ahead to alert officials that they could have issues.
“They need to communicate that to us as well as present some documentation,” Hayes said. “My heart goes out to her because of what she’s been through.
“We know people are not happy with masks. People are COVID-tired. We understand that.”
