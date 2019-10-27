Albany Woman’s Club names Family of the Year

ALBANY — The family of Hazel Masters has been named the Albany Woman's Club's Family of the Year. John and Hazel Masters, high school sweethearts, moved to Albany in 1967 and raised two sons, Matt and Mark. John died in 2010. Hazel Masters makes a point of attending programs and ball games, which she continues by supporting her grandchildren as she enthusiastically cheers them on at soccer matches.
Hazel Masters worked hard at two teaching jobs to help put her sons through college. She and their father set a good example of what a marriage should be and were supportive in their sons’ career paths and welcomed their wives into their family, according to the Albany Woman's Club.