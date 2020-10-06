ALBANY -- Switching garbage collection contractors is not coming without some growing pains as the new vendor begins operations covering part of Albany.
Much of the problem lies with the collection of old residential garbage containers and placement of new ones, neither of which is the responsibility of the new collection contractor, Concrete Enterprises, City Manager Sharon Subadan told Albany City Commission members on Tuesday.
The former contractor is responsible for removing the old containers, she said, while a third party was hired to place new containers at households to speed up the process. The commission approved last month a $3.27 million contract with Concrete Enterprises for the initial year of service beginning in October.
The contract is for garbage service to about 11,500 households west of Slappey Boulevard. The city is withholding the final payment with the former contractor until it completes its obligations, Subadan said.
Most residents should have received one container, Subadan said, while some households that had multiple containers have not received the additional ones. Subadan said she expects most issues to be worked through by the end of the week.
“We’ve had some challenges,” she said. “I ask that the public be patient.”
Commissioner Demetrius Young said he had received reports from residents whose garbage was not being picked up.
Also during the virtual commission meeting, Mayor Bo Dorough asked Subadan about reports that some residents were not being billed for service. Subadan said the majority of the billing issues involved households with multiple containers being charged only for the initial container. She agreed to provide a report to the commission.
In other business the commission:
-- Heard a census update from Paul Forgey, director of Planning and Development for the city of Albany and Dougherty County. Since the last update a couple of weeks ago, about 1 percent more Albany households -- about 370 households -- have completed the census, Forgey said. The count runs through the end of the month.
-- Discussed a right-of-way agreement with Georgia & Florida Railroad at an annual fee to the city of $5,500. The right of way is needed to separate the sewage and water flows in east Albany.
