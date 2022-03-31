ALBANY – In a city where the U.S. Marine Corps has been a presence for seven decades, a youth program based on The Corps’ principles is a good match. This week, the revival of the Albany Young Marines took another step forward with the graduation of 10 recruits.
The graduation ceremony for the group, which had seen its numbers drop to four at the beginning of 2021, was held on Sunday at American Legion Post 30 on Gillionville Road.
“The unit is continuing to grow with a new recruit class starting Sunday, April 10,” group Cmdr. Eric Crump said. ”Recruits participate in a 26-hour training program that spans over 5 months, meeting on Sunday afternoons twice a month. Training includes many of the basic skills of being a Marine, such as marching, map reading, first aid training and physical training.”
The program is open to boys and girls between the ages of 8 and 18.
Community volunteers make the program possible, Crump said, and more than 11 service members at Marine Corps Logistics Base-Albany participate in training activities. They help install in the young members the core values of the program: discipline, teamwork and leadership.
Among the audience of 80 that turned out to celebrate the graduation were leadership from the Marine Corps League and the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce’s Military Affairs Committee.
“Both of these organizations have played important roles to support the Albany-based Young Marines program,” Crump said.
The group's activities include giving back to the community, he said, and last year the group put in more than 425 hours of community service. That will continue this year, Crump said, with projects already planned through spring break weekend.
With the growing numbers, the commander said the need for volunteers and financial contributions also is growing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.