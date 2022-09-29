student winner.jpg

Brian Moore, right, with Path2College presents a giant check for $1,529 to 8-year-old Vincent Robinson Jr. for his college savings as one of four statewide winners of the We Care Child Care Sweepstakes.

 Special Photo

ALBANY -- Vincent Roinson Jr., an 8-year-old from Albany, was awarded $1,529 for his college savings as one of four statewide winners of the We Care Child Care Sweepstakes.

“A college education can open up new doors for you, and it helps with personal growth," Jasmine Robinson, Vincent’s mom who entered him in the sweepstakes, said. "This gives my son a start, saving toward his college fund because college is expensive.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.