Albany's downtown recognized with 'Classic Main Street' designation

ALBANY -- Keeping downtown Albany up and running during a pandemic was the theme for Lequrica Gaskins in 2020, but the work was rewarded with a second consecutive year of recognition of the city as an accredited Main Street program.
Albany was one of 889 nationally accredited Main Street programs across the country.
Gaskins, Albany’s downtown manager, said that earning the designation was a goal when she took the position in 2019.
Since the first year of recognition, the city has been upgraded from affiliate to “Classic Main Street” status.
The work done during the pandemic “absolutely” kept some businesses operating, she said. After COVID-19 struck in March 2019 the city worked to make sure retailers in the downtown area had the resources they needed to survive.
Downtown Albany’s performance is annually evaluated by the Georgia Department of Community Affairs’ Office of Downtown Development & Georgia Main Streets, which works in partnership with Main Street America to identify the local programs that meet 10 national performance standards, according to the city of Albany. Evaluation criteria identify the communities that are building meaningful and sustainable revitalization programs and include standards such as, fostering strong public-private partnerships, documenting programmatic progress, and actively preserving historic buildings.
“The downtown manager’s office took the lead on working in collaboration with other agencies that provide resources to small businesses,” Gaskins said.
That work included informing business owners of available state and federal grants as well as initiating a local grant program. Gaskins said she sent out regular notices informing businesses of what was available and how to apply, and she said she conducted workshops as well.
“We were giving them the information, giving them the contact information, so they could submit a solid application,” Gaskins said. “It took us working together to make sure our business knew of the the resources that were coming down the pipeline.
"In a year that has brought many challenges to small businesses and the tourism industry, our downtown has remained united and resilient.”
