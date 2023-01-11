Albany's first MLK parade set for Saturday, with other events throughout weekend

The H.E.A.R.T. King Day Breakfast is one of a number of events celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. that will be held over Saturday, Sunday and Monday in Albany.

 File Photo: Carlton Fletcher

ALBANY – Organizers of a weekend parade and banquet celebrating the life of Martin Luther King Jr. say they hope the events will bring the community together and also attract tourists from outside Dougherty County.

The Albany Minister’s Conference Inc. will hold Albany's first MLK JR. Parade on Saturday, with a lineup of speakers set to give remarks at 9 a.m. prior to the start of the passing of floats and cars.

