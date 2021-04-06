Albany's Harlem district focus of revitalization grant

ALBANY -- Reviving Albany’s historic Harlem District could be one step closer to becoming a reality with a state grant earmarked toward developing a plan for bringing activity back to the area.
The once-thriving black business district located south of Oglethorpe Boulevard will gain new life from a transportation center coming to the former Trailways bus station.
The grant from the Georgia Historic Preservation Commission was awarded some nine months ago, but the execution was delayed as that body was shifted into a different state department, Albany-Dougherty Planning Services Director Paul Forgey told the Albany Commission during a Tuesday meeting.
The $20,000 grant will be augmented with an additional match of $13,400 in funding and in-kind services from the city.
Commissioners could vote to accept the grant later this month.
“The idea behind this is to develop a revitalization plan,” Forgey said. “What we’re looking at is really engaging community involvement in this plan. What we’re going to do is have extensive community engagement in this plan.”
One city project that could fit within the revitalization project is the renovation of the former 225 Jackson St. Ritz Cultural Center. Closed in the 2008 as part of cost-cutting measures to deal with the Great Recession, the former Ritz Theater site housed after-school programs focusing on the arts.
Fixing up the former theater will come at a cost, as there is asbestos in the building and it also has mold inside.
Several commissioners have indicated a desire to restore the building and put it back to use as a community center. The commission has requested a cost estimate on mitigation of asbestos and mold at the Ritz.
“In order to renovate it, you have to have a plan,” City Manager Sharon Subadan told commissioners on Tuesday. “You really have to have an end use before you go to do this restoration.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.