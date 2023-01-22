Albany's Operation Clean Sweep still sprucing up the city in third year

During its first two years, Albany's Clean Sweep program has resulted in the removal of tons of yard debris and thousands of bags of litter, as well as the cleaning catch basins and alley repairs.

 Staff Photo: Alan Mauldin

ALBANY – When city staff decided to pitch in on cleaning up Albany one neighborhood at a time in 2021, the goal was to have residents participate by keeping the freshly spruced-up areas clean once the city employees had done their work.

City workers have trimmed and mowed and been joined by area companies and volunteers as Operation Clean Sweep is entering its third year.

Recommended for you

Tags

More News