The Albany Civic Center is one of 10 locations opened on Wednesday to help residents get out of the heat. Dougherty County's libraries and area churches also are opening their doors to provide a place to cool off and bottled water.
ALBANY – The city of Albany launched Operation Safe Space on Wednesday, offering cooling stations, along with transportation, to help ease the suffering brought on by the pervasive and deadly heat.
The 10 safe havens offer a place to cool off and get a cold bottle of water during the day as high temperatures are predicted to spike above above 100 degrees for three days.
Transportation, provided by Greater 2nd Mount Olive Baptist Church, is available by calling (229) 435-9971 between 9 a.m.- 5 p.m., and at (229) 854-074 after 5 p.m.
“The city, through the city’s Recreation and Parks Department, they’re going to be providing what they’re calling ‘safe havens’ starting today,” Wendy Howell, Dougherty County’s public information officer, said. “The county’s involvement is we’re going to be opening our libraries up to people who need to cool off. The county is providing bottled water to the city.”
The other locations include the Albany Civic Center, Arthur K. Williams Microbusiness Enterprise Center, Bethel AME Church, Driskell Park and Friendship Baptist Church.
The National Weather Service office in Tallahassee on Friday predicted weather conditions of “brutally hot through Friday” on its forecast page on Wednesday. The agency’s prediction was for temperatures of at least 100 degrees for those three days, with a high of potentially 104 degrees for Thursday in the Albany area.
“They’ll re-evaluate the situation and next week decide whether they need to keep the safe havens open,” Howell said.
Heat has been a contributing factor in at least four deaths of county residents since the extreme hot weather began, according to Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler.
Dougherty County Emergency Medical Services also has issued warnings about the importance of staying out of the heat during the hottest part of the day and drinking plenty of fluids.
The agency has responded to a number of heat-related calls involving individuals who were outdoors in the heat.
