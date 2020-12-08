ALBANY -- A Dougherty County company that specializes in pecans, nuts and confectionery delights was recognized as a top Georgia exporter for 2019.
Sunnyland Farms Inc. was one of 31 companies named recently as a recipient of a Georgia Department of Economic Development GLOBE Award for 2020. Sunnyland was one of four winners in the Exporter of the Year category.
“We’re pretty honored to be honored by the state Economic Development (Commission),” Sunnyland COO Alex Willson said.
The company, founded in 1948, sent its first shipment to Israel two years ago and has built on that effort after attending a trade show in Cologne, Germany, in October 2019 that has led to increased sales.
“We’ve had some success and we’ve built on that,” Willson said. “It’s been a learning process. It’s been interesting, of course. This year has provided other challenges.”
He attributed the success to the company’s insistence on using only the finest ingredients for its products.
“Our tagline is ‘Only the Best,’” Willson said. “Our focus is buying the best quality ingredients.”
In addition to growing and selling pecan products that include pecan pies made in its kitchen, Sunnyland buys a variety of nuts for candies. Other products include homemade peanut butter, gallberry honey and mayhaw jelly, among others delivered to customers’ doors.
Some of the loops thrown by 2020 include extended waits for moving products through customs and the cancellation of events that would have presented marketing opportunities. Sunnyland was scheduled to participate in food shows in New York and Paris that were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But, Willson said, e-commerce has been strong, and people stuck at home have made use of that time by doing more in the kitchen.
“Quarantine baking was a thing,” he said. “We kind of saw a spike in our raw nuts. I guess it was people baking comfort food.”
Agriculture is Georgia's largest industry, and in 2019 pecans were the eighth-largest category for the state in terms of sales, bringing in $401 million to producers, according to the University of Georgia's annual Farm Gate Value report.
Like other pecan growers in the state, Sunnyland is still recovering from the effects of Hurricane Michael in 2018. The storm caused massive damage to trees throughout the region, with the southern part of the state receiving the worst of the impact.
“We had an especially good crop in 2018, and we didn’t get to harvest any of it,” Willson said. “Last year wasn’t a great year.”
Like other pecan producers who have remained in the business, Sunnyland has had to plant new trees to replace the production loss due to downed and damaged ones. It is not a quick process, as it takes the new trees about 15 years to start bearing a crop.
For now, though, things are looking up.
The fall season is the beginning of the busy season for the company and extends through the holiday season. Sunnyland has about 75 employees who work year-around and brings in about 100 to 125 to help with the seasonal work of filling the large volume of orders.
“This week and next week are our biggest for e-commerce, and it’s great,” Willson said.
