Alcohol licensing again contentious issue for Albany City Commission

ALBANY – While grateful for the support of four other commissioners in voting down an alcohol application last week for an east Albany Dollar General store, City Commissioner Jon Howard said he is sure this isn’t the last word on the issue.
Howard is confident the company will appeal the denial, and the Ward I commissioner said he expects that more dollar stores around the city will seek approval for licenses for package sales of beer and wine in the future.
In the last couple of years, there has been emphasis among some on the commission to either slow or put the brakes entirely on new applications with a temporary moratorium to study the impact of the number of alcohol establishments in the city.
The application at a Dawson Road Dollar General was approved earlier this year by a 5-2 vote.
“So I was most happy that Chad (Commissioner Chad Warbington) and Mr. Jalen (Commissioner Jalen Johnson) went along with us,” Howard said. “It’s in Jalen’s ward, but it’s 30 feet from my ward.”
Commissioners Vilnis Gaines and Demetrius Young, who was the only commissioner to vote with Howard last year on a requested moratorium, also voted in opposition. Commissioner Bob Langstaff and Mayor Bo Dorough voted to approve the license.
In a letter to the company sent after the vote, City Attorney Nathan Davis cited city code section 6-74 that allows for a denial of a license “for a location not suitable in the judgment and discretion of the board of city commissioners because of traffic congestion, general character of the neighborhood or by reason of the effect which such an establishment would have on the adjacent or surrounding properties, or on the neighborhood.”
The 1505 N. Maple St. location meets that criteria, Howard said.
“This one is in the heart of a neighborhood,” he said. “One hundred feet across the road is a residential street.
“Plus, it’s a depressed neighborhood. There are 319 former (military) base houses, rental units out there. It’s just encroaching on the community.”
Dorough said he thought that granting the license to an established business was the right thing to do.
“You sell alcohol, beer, wine, in grocery stores,” he said. “You sell beer and wine in pharmacies, in convenience stores. It’s an item that businesses should be able to sell, you know?”
