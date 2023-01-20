More than a year after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot by Alec Baldwin on the "Rust" movie set, prosecutors announced they will charge the actor and the film's armorer with involuntary manslaughter, accusing the pair of failing to perform essential firearm safety duties that could have prevented the tragic accident.

Hutchins was killed on the film's New Mexico set in October 2021 when a prop gun Baldwin was holding fired a live round of ammunition, striking Hutchins in the chest and hitting director Joel Souza in the shoulder.

