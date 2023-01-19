Prosecutors have decided to charge actor Alec Baldwin and the film's armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, each with two counts of involuntary manslaughter after Baldwin fatally shot a cinematographer on the set of the Western movie "Rust" in 2021.

Halyna Hutchins was struck and killed by a live round of ammunition fired from a prop gun held by Baldwin, who maintains he did not pull the gun's trigger. The actor has also maintained he was not aware the gun he fired during a rehearsal contained a live round.

Recommended for you

CNN's Josh Campbell, Paul Vercammen, Holly Yan and Travis Caldwell contributed to this report

Tags