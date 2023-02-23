Alex Murdaugh took the stand to testify in his double murder trial Thursday morning, admitting he lied to investigators when he said he was not at the scene of the killings of his wife and son minutes before the state says the murders took place in June 2021.

Almost immediately, Murdaugh acknowledged his voice is heard in a video that appeared to be filmed at the dog kennels where the bodies of Margaret "Maggie" Murdaugh and Paul Murdaugh were found, saying he lied about being at the kennels earlier that evening because of "paranoid thinking" stemming from his drug addiction.

CNN's Dakin Andone, Alta Spells and Eric Levenson contributed to this report.

